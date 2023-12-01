The 28th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) will take place from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. COP28 marks a critical moment of intensifying a triple planetary crisis, which is interlinked and cascading effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. At this pivotal juncture, there is an ever-growing urgency for ambitious action and global cooperation in a tense international political context.

This year, at COP28, the ILO is working to advancing ambitious climate action with decent work and a just transition for all. The ILO is hosting the Just Transition Pavilion and will be supporting constituents throughout the negotiations, in particular with regards to the Just Transition Work Program.

Keeping the social dimension of climate change at the forefront of discussions is the focus of events being organized in the Just Transition Pavilion at the up-coming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). For the second year in a row, the ILO and the European Commission are hosting the Just Transition Pavilion, a convening space for events, meetings and knowledge sharing around just transition and climate action in cooperation with the UNFCCC, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and International Organisation of Employers (IOE). You can watch live – or replay – all events held in the Pavilion on this page.